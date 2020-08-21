Morgan Ketzner Salutes The Camera While Wearing A Skimpy Floral Bikini At The Beach

Morgan Ketzner went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Thursday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her curves as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a teeny floral bikini. The white top featured small pink flowers and thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and fit snugly on her petite waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot.

Morgan stood on the beach with one hand on top of her hair as she used her other hand to salute the camera. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly as she gave a steamy stare into the lens while soaking up the sun.

In the background of the shot, a white sand beach and a stunning ocean scene were visible. She geotagged her location as Akumal Beach.

She wore her sandy brown hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head as she used her hand to lift her locks.

Morgan currently boasts more than 501,000 followers on her social media account. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first eight hours after it was published to her feed. Her followers also took to the comments section to leave over 320 messages during that time.

“Great picture of you as always!” one follower wrote.

“You should always be wearing a bathing suit. You look fantastic like usual,” another fan declared.

“The most gorgeous girl in the entire world has posted yet another absolutely lit new pic,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow. What a Gorgeous Body and Beautiful Woman,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a hot pink shirt that she knotted to showcased her flat tummy, and a pair of racy bikini bottoms. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 520 comments.