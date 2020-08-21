Olivia Culpo Flaunts An Abundance Of Cleavage In A White Tank Top

Olivia Culpo tantalized her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday night with a sexy pic that put her abundant cleavage front and center.

Wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top, the fashion influencer appeared to make the snap as alluring as she could by letting one of her straps slip down her shoulder and pressing her breasts together to deepen the furrow between them. Even her layered necklaces got caught in the mix as some of the chains dipped between her boobs and disappeared from view.

One of her shorter, chunkier necklaces was decorated with what looked like green gemstones and a white crescent-moon shaped pendant. Aside from that, she also wore a pair of tiny, dainty hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses from Privé Revaux Eyewear. Her thick eyebrows were visible peeking out just above the frames as she slightly pursed her lips and cocked her head to the side to take the picture.

In her caption, she said the pair she chose for her latest outing was called The Jane, which was actually designed by Olivia, according to the official website. It appeared she was wearing the Palladium Silver color of the versatile glasses. She inserted a sunglasses emoji to the end of her message.

As a final touch, Olivia left her hair down and parted down the middle. Some of her silky short locks fell across her face as she leaned to the right.

Due to the reflection of Olivia’s sunglasses and the background visible behind her, it looked like she was traveling somewhere when she snapped the photograph, possibly in a car or a plane.

Considering how massive Olivia’s fan base is, it was not surprising that her latest post quickly earned a large number of likes and responses. More than 54,000 users liked her post and over 200 commented.

Celebrities like Lydia Barakat, Justine Marjan, Chloe Flower, Mariel Swan, and Candace Smith all replied to compliment Miss Universe 2012.

The official Privé Revaux Instagram also commented, writing, “Yesssss,” alongside two crown emoji.

“What lip color is this? Gorgeous!!” asked one curious person.

“You look like Jlo lol,” said another.

“Omg.. I want to say this is the one pic that actually took my breath away. My manly breath!!!” chimed in a third user.

Her newest pic is not the first time Olivia has showcased her cleavage this month. The Inquisitr previously reported that the stunner had shared a photo of herself in a sultry zip-up white outfit that put her assets on display.