Brennah Black Stuns Wearing Nude Leotard And Black Leather Harness In Racy Update

Brennah Black took to Instagram late Thursday night with with a series of four photos that got pulses racing, in which the stunning blonde wore a barely-there leotard topped with provocative black leather. The post racked up almost 500 likes in the first five minutes after it was uploaded.

Brennah looked gorgeous in the images, half of which were close-up beauty shots. In the first, she tilted her head almost imperceptibly and gazed at the camera with an intense expression. She parted her lips seductively.

The color of the blurred background accentuated her bright green eyes, and a catch light from the photographer’s flash was visible reflected in her pupils. The flash also brightened her high cheekbones and strong jawline. Her skin looked flawless.

She raised both arms and rested her hands across the crown of her head, framing the top of her face. Her platinum hair spilled straight over her shoulders. A large “O” ring attached to three separate straps of thin black leather rested against her chest just below her collarbone.

In the second photo, the model changed locations. This set featured more dramatic lighting and a bamboo fence behind her. The photographer was slightly below her, and captured her entire torso from an upward angle, which emphasized Brennah’s stunning figure.

A shimmering bodysuit just a bit lighter than her bronzed skin clung to her body. It stretched over the curves of her bust and shapely hips. Light streamed through the sheer fabric onto the skin between her breasts, giving a tantalizing view of her cleavage.

The garment was topped with a sturdy leather harness into which she was buckled. The ring across her decolletage stabilized a strap over each shoulder, as well as one that extended down the center of her breasts. These attached to a series of rings attached to three evenly-spaced straps of similar width that encircled her slender torso. The first rested just below her bust, and the last wrapped around the top of her hips.

Striking light poured over Brennah’s sculpted frame. She leaned back, showing off her taut belly, and placed one hand on her hip. One side of her face remained in partial shadow, creating a dramatic illumination of her profile and a focus on her full lips.

Brennah’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the blonde bombshell.

“This is more like Perfection In The Moonlight,” declared one fan, referring to her caption.

“Look at that mesmerizing face,” gushed a second person.