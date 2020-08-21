Addison Rae Easterling Strikes Multiple Poses In A Colorful, Curve-Hugging Dress

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling ended Thursday night with a surprise Instagram upload that wowed her many fans. The social media influencer shared four new pics of herself striking several different poses while hanging out by the pool. Rocking an off-the-shoulder, colorful, curve-hugging dress, Addison looked smoking hot and showed off her enviable figure.

Addison’s mesh mini dress not only allowed her to flaunt her chest and collar area, but it was extra short, too. It looked like she was sporting a swimsuit beneath her outfit. She was not shy about revealing her toned, tanned thighs and legs in several of her pics.

Since the 19-year-old’s photo shoot took place outdoors beneath a cloudless blue sky and a vibrant sun, she accessorized with a pair of slim sunglasses and a ring. To style her hair, she twisted it into two adorable braids that fit the summer vibe perfectly.

In the first pic, she turned away from the camera and threw her hands into the air as if captured in the middle of a dance move. For the second snap, Addison aimed for a sultry pose by cocking her hip to the side, letting her dress ride up, and resting her hand across her waist. Then, she lifted her phone in front of her face as if to take a selfie.

Addison’s backside was photographed for the third image as she faced the direction of the shimmering turquoise pool stretched out before her while placing her hands on the back of her head. Finally, for the last pic of the bunch, Addison turned her body to the side so her curves could be appreciated in all their glory as she reached up toward the sky. Everything from calves to the top of her slender neck was visible within the frame.

The dancer did not say exactly where her photo was taken, but it looked like somewhere tropical with several palm trees and lounge chairs surrounding her.

Thousands of people liked and commented on her latest Instagram update. It racked up a whopping 1.4 million likes and more than 18,200 comments. She was even kind enough to respond to some of her fans in the comments section.

Several of Addison’s fellow celebrities also hopped on her post to spread the love, including Hailey Bieber, Amanda Diaz, Indiana Massara, and Lily Chee.

“Wow stunning you are sooo amazing and you always put a smile on my face love you,” gushed an admirer.