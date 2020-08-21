Melissa Riso Flaunts Cleavage In Soaking Wet White Suit During Cabo Vacation

Melissa Riso treated her 1.2 million Instagram fans to a sexy look at her Cabo vacation in a new photo of her poolside in paradise.

In the shot, Melissa laid on her stomach on the side of a luxurious pool, and she dangled one shapely leg into the refreshing looking water beside her. She wore a soaking wet white one-piece with a low-cut scoop-neck that showcased her voluptuous cleavage. Nestled between her wet breasts was a gold heart and key-shaped locked hanging from a delicate gold chain. She showed off the one-piece in her Instagram story, and it revealed the thong-style back, which gave viewers a generous glimpse of her pert derriere. The curves of her toned backside and thigh were visible in her still pose as well. Melissa’s fingernails sported a matching light manicure, and she held one hand in her lengthy, damp, tousled hair, which hung mostly over one shoulder. The model held her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her teeth, and her big brown eyes popped with exceptionally long and full lashes framing them. The shot’s blurred background featured part of another structure as well as tall palm trees and other tropical greenery.

Melissa tagged One & Only Palmilla, which is a luxury resort and spa that is located along the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, and that appeared to be where she’s staying during her trip. Her fans shared the love on the shot with wracked up over 7,500 “likes” on the popular social media network, and at least 229 took the time to leave a positive comment for the swimsuit model. The flame emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies indicating that many Instagram users thought Melissa looked hot.

“My favorite place to stay at down there. You look hot,” enthused one fan who left several flames.

“Wonderful, beautiful enchanting woman charming as always… pure illegality. Wifey,” a second follower wrote, including several red rose emoji.

“Even if the sun stops rising, it will only be the brightness of your image that illuminates me,” gushed a third devotee.

“That can cure COVID-19 for sure, Melissa. You look so hot and sexy. Stay safe and avoid the hurricanes,” a fourth Instagrammer encouraged while leaving a bevy of flame, heart, and rose emoji.

Melissa is no stranger to showcasing her hard-earned curves for her fans. The Inquisitr recently reported that the model flaunted her generous cleavage in another white top while exclaiming that she had zero regrets.