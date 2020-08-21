‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 63 Spoilers: Trainee Angel Erased, Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct Hinted!

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga, which is titled “Merus’ Resolve,” featured the death of one of the most powerful characters in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga – trainee Angel Merus. Merus returned to Earth to save Son Goku and his comrades from being killed and the entire Universe 7 from being completely destroyed by Planet-Eater Moro.

At first, it seems like he only intended to buy some time for Son Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Son Gohan, Android 17, and Android 18 to recover from their injuries. In his battle against Moro, he decided to fight as the Galactic Patrol No. 1 elite patrolman and not as a trainee Angel. Before he faced the evil wizards, he sent the Earthlings to Dende, who went to their location to heal their injured bodies.

After seeing the Earth’s warriors, Dende immediately used his healing powers and prioritized Son Goku. When he recovered, Son Goku asked what happened to Moro. Dende told him that he’s going up against an Angel.

He got worried about Merus and quickly headed to their location. After knowing his true identity, he’s aware that Merus could get erased by his own father, the Grand Priest, if he interferes with the affairs of the mortals.

Upon his arrival at the location of the battle, he told Merus to stop fighting, but the trainee Angel seemed to be determined to help them beat Moro. Merus revealed that since he joined the Galactic Patrol, he started to feel a sense of justice. He admitted that his resolve strengthened when he met Son Goku and his friends.

Son Goku tried to help Merus in his fight against Moro. Unfortunately, despite activating Ultra Instinct Sign once again, his attack wasn’t effective against the evil wizard. He apologized to his mentor for being unable to use the Mastered Ultra Instinct. Merus told him that he did a great job during their brief training and said that he only needed “one last push” to trigger the Mastered Ultra Instinct.

When he continued his battle against Moro, he no longer held back and decided to unleash his Angel power. He managed to destroy all the crystals in the enemy’s body, but as he continued to attack, his body started to become transparent. Before he completely vanished, Merus asked Son Goku to protect the galaxy and the universe that he loved at all costs.

When the trainee Angel disappeared, strange things happened at Son Goku’s body, and it seems like his mentor’s sacrifice served as a trigger for him to unleash the Mastered Ultra Instinct.