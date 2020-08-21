‘Big Brother 22’ Viewers Debate Enzo Palumbo’s Rogue Vote On Eviction Night

Week 2 of Big Brother All-Stars saw the eviction of Nicole Anthony after she lost in a 10-2 vote. David Alexander was kept safe by his roommates, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision. Kevin Campbell was expected to keep Nicole A. safe, but it was Enzo Palumbo’s vote that threw the audience for a loop. Immediately after his announcement to keep David in the house, Enzo became a nationwide trending topic on Twitter.

Viewers began debating the reasoning behind this decision and theories were all over the place. One of the most common suggestions on Twitter was that Enzo, with ushering from his alliances, threw the vote in order to make it look like someone else went against their word.

“So who will Enzo blame his vote on? My gut says he’s going to try to pin it on Day. I hope I’m wrong.” one user wrote.

“Enzo gonna blame the vote on Janelle duh,” another added.

Others felt the blame would be put onto Kaysar since he was aligned with Nicole A. If the vote does get blamed on either Janelle or Kaysar, it shouldn’t cause many waves in the house as the pair was not hiding that they were working to keep Nicole A. in the game over David. The rogue vote being pinned on anyone else in the house would cause a bigger ruckus, which possibly could play out in Sunday’s episode.

A major possibility is Enzo throwing the vote for Nicole A. to stay as a kind gesture since he already knew she was on her way out. This is the same thing Kevin did since he had a final two with the former America’s Favorite Houseguest winner and an action which is often seen on eviction nights when a well-liked person is sent home.

Enzo is currently in four alliances: The Root (Cody Calafiore), The Connect (Cody, Da’Vonne Rogers, Bayleigh Dayton,), Slick Six (Cody, Bayleigh, Da’Vonne, Dani Briones, Tyler Crispen), and Team Freeze (Cody, Tyler). This means the only players he is not aligned with are Kaysar, Janelle, Kevin, David, Nicole Franzel, and Memphis Garrett.

If he tries to pin the swing vote on Da’Vonne or Bayleigh, that would blow up two of his alliances. It cannot be blamed on Memphis as he was HOH and did not vote. The fallout from this bizarre twist should play out over the next few days on the live feeds and might cause some serious drama if past Big Brother rogue votes are any indication.