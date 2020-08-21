Maura Higgins Stuns In A Very Revealing, Strapless Swimsuit On Instagram

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 20, and shared a very hot snap to titillate her legions of followers.

In the snapshot, Maura, who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island, could be seen rocking a very skimpy, printed swimsuit that allowed her to show off her amazing body.

The ensemble boasted a black base with different patterns and large oranges printed all over it. It consisted of a strapless design which drew attention to her flawless decolletage and included a thin belt that accentuated her slim waist. The high-cut leg opening of the swimsuit exposed her long, sexy legs and incredible thighs. The stunner completed her attire with a pair of high-heeled sandals.

Maura wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a gold bracelet and a chain necklace that rested at the base of her throat.

The shoot took place against the backdrop of a wallpaper which featured sunset at the ocean. To pose, she held a red phone in her hands and brought it near her ears. She tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera. Maura also folded one of her knees to show off her toned thighs.

In the caption, Maura informed her fans that the shoot took place for the cover of Fabolous Mag. She added that her interview will also be featured in the magazine’s Sunday edition.

Within nine hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 62,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Maura’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 280 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, particularly her shapely legs, as well as her sensual sense of style.

“Absolutely stunning!!! You go girly,” one of her fans commented.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you’re the most beautiful woman in this world?” another admirer remarked.

“Wow, I am loving the look, Maura. You are on fire as always. And that swimsuit looks amazing on you,” a third follower wrote.

“So excited to read the interview! Go, Maura!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the picture, including Kendall Rae Knight, Joanna Chimonides, Vicky Pattison, and Shaughna Phillips.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Maura shared another skin-baring snapshot on her timeline on August 13 in which she rocked a beige crocheted bikini, one which allowed her to show off major skin. The snap was captured during her recent getaway in Greece.