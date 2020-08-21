Donald Trump Is ‘The Most Pro-Gay President In American History,’ Says Richard Grenell

In a new advertisement, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell praised President Donald Trump for advancing gay rights, The Washington Examiner reported on Thursday.

The ad was released by the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization for LGBT conservatives.

In the video clip, Grenell — who is the first openly homosexual Cabinet member in United States history — commended Trump and attacked Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history. I can prove it,” Grenell said.

“As a United States senator, Joe Biden said gay people couldn’t receive security clearances because we would be a security risk,” he continued.

“The fact that I’m gay didn’t even faze Donald Trump. Joe Biden certainly didn’t congratulate the appointment or even acknowledge it. But his silence was deafening.”

Grenell slammed Biden for supporting the U.S. military’s infamous “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. He also attacked accused the Democrat of voting to cut off funding to “any school that teaches acceptance of homosexuality.”

While putting on a rainbow MAGA hat, Grenell concluded hat “tens of thousands” of LGBT conservatives now realize they don’t have to vote for Democrats because Trump is “the most pro-gay” commander-in-chief in history.

As reported by Fox News, both Biden and Trump have dramatically changed their views on the LGBTQ community.

In the 1970s, when he was first elected to Congress, Biden described gay Americans as a “security risk.” In 2006, he argued that marriage between same-sex partners needs to be left to the states. In 2008, during the presidential campaign, he expressed opposition to same-sex unions.

However, four years later, during an appearance on Meet the Press, Biden came out in support of gay marriage. At the time, Barack Obama was opposed to it and his administration reportedly tried to walk back Biden’s comments.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

During the 2020 campaign, Biden repeatedly claimed that he was “the first major leader” to express support for same-sex couples. However, fact-checks established that other prominent figures did so before him. For example, his predecessor Dick Cheney spoke out in support of gay rights during the 2000 vice presidential debate.

As for Trump, he expressed opposition to gay marriage as recently as 2011. Five years later, he said he was “fine” with it.

Still, critics have accused the Trump administration of undermining LGBTQ rights.

In July, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sought to force homeless transgender individuals to live in shelters that match their sex at birth, not the gender they identify with.