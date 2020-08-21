Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Shows Off Her Cleavage While Juggling A Soccer Ball In A Small Sports Bra

Instagram model Raquel Benetti put her curvy figure on display while showcasing her impressive soccer skills for her latest video post. In the clip, she sported a low-cut sports bra that gave fans a view of her assets, along with matching shorts.

The athlete – who has the moniker “The Muse of the Freestylers” – shared this throwback clip of her pulling off crazy juggling moves. Benetti stood in front of a white wall which made her bright outfit stand out. Her long black hair was tied up in a ponytail, and she rocked a neon-yellow sports bra that had a plunging neckline and hugged onto her chest. She sported a pair of black shorts that had yellow, gray, and white graphics along the front, plus a pair of black sneakers. Benetti’s ensemble gave viewers a glimpse of her ample assets, toned midsection, and defined legs.

At the start of the clip, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native juggled the ball with her right foot and then performed a high kick while keeping control. She switched feet and kicked it back and forth. The video replayed the maneuver in slow-motion.

As the vid progressed, the 29-year-old performed freestyle moves that increased in difficulty. All the while she was filmed bouncing up and down in the revealing top, and a remix of “Cheerleader” by Omri Harpaz played over the footage. Benetti managed to juggle while jumping up in the air and kicking her leg, and then catching the ball with that same foot.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – the Brazilian revealed that she used to train up to eight hours per day to become a world class freestyler. The model said she trained so much that she would dream of new tricks. She added several emoji in the caption including soccer, heart, and cry-laughing along with a “#nopainnogain” hashtag. Benetti tagged the location as “training at home” before uploading the footage Thursday afternoon.

Many of the athlete’s 1.2 million Instagram followers took notice of the vid, and more than 3,600 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over six hours after it went online. Benetti had over 100 comments, as fans left fire and hand-clap emoji along with compliments in Portuguese.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in June Benetti uploaded another throwback video. She tagged the location as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and she pulled off insane juggling tricks while wearing a tight-fitting dress and high heels. The model was filmed inside a garage that was filled with sports cars, and the post garnered over 12,000 likes.