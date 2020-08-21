Belle Hassan Flaunts Some Serious Skin In A Tight Beige Outfit

British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 20, and wowed her 1 million followers with a hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Belle could be seen rocking a tight, beige-colored, bodycon romper that perfectly accentuated her curves. The ensemble was made up of a ribbed fabric, boasted full sleeves and a zippered front. To spice things up, she unzipped the romper to show off an ample amount of cleavage. Moreover, the tiny outfit also enabled her to flaunt her toned legs and thighs.

Belle, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show, Love Island, completed her look with a pair of white socks to pull off a casual, yet sexy look.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a choker-style chain that rested at the base of her throat and a delicate pendant that sat between her cleavage. She also wore a delicate gold bracelet and a pair of small stud earrings to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place in her bedroom. A gray bed, white sheets, and a dressing table could be seen in the background. To pose, Belle sat on the floor, atop a furry beige carpet while leaning against the bed. She extended one of her legs forward and bent one of her knees to expose her thighs. She held her phone in her hands, looked at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Belle informed users that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Rebellious Fashion. She also offered them a 13 percent discount to shop from the brand’s website.

Within six hours of posting, the picture racked up close to 23,000 likes. Several of Belle’s ardent fans also took to the comments section and posted messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You’re absolutely BANGING!” one of her fans commented.

“You are beautiful, gorgeous, amazing, and cute with stunning eyes and lips,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, your boyfriend is one lucky man!!!” a third follower wrote.

“One of my favorite girls from Love Island!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the pic, including Eve Gale, Anna Vakili, and Max Wyatt.

Belle shared another snapshot on her timeline on August 8 in which she put on a very leggy display in a black minidress. She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels.