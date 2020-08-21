Suzy Cortez Tugs At Silver Bikini Top While Flaunting Her Nearly Bare Booty

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post Thursday evening, in which the sultry brunette flaunted her curves in a shiny silver outfit that left little to the imagination. The post racked up almost 2,500 likes in the first five minutes after it was uploaded.

The Miss Bum Bum World 2019 posed standing with her famous booty on full display. She faced the viewer with her left side, and angled her voluptuous cheeks toward the camera.

Suzy looked stunning in a silver lame bikini topped with an ultra-shiny shrug with long sleeves and a popped collar. The color emphasized her golden tan and striking light eyes. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of matching thigh-high boots that were just barely in frame.

The bikini top tied in bows behind her neck and around her slender torso. It had tight-fitting cups that stretched against the alluring weight of her breasts. Suzy looped the center of the suit under her right thumb and tugged at it suggestively, pulling the material away from her body to display the impressive curve of her side boob and a faint tan line.

The matching thong bottom rested high on either side of the most slender part of her waist, well over the swell of her hips. A small triangle of fabric rose from between her cheeks and rested on the small of her arched back. A faint birthmark was visible on her derriere.

The reflective surface of the cropped jacket surrounded Suzy’s face and helped to accentuate her gorgeous features, primarily her strong cheekbones and jawline. She gazed off-camera and seductively parted her lips.

Suzy’s mane of mahogany hair was parted of center and swept across her shoulder. It cascaded down her back in rippling curls, almost grazing the top of her rear end.

Suzy posed in front of a sliding glass door with white framing. A room with elaborate gold and white decor was visible in the background. An elegant stuffed chair with glimmering arms and legs sat in front two walls featuring a repeating geometric paneling.

Suzy’s dedicated Instagram followers were eager to comment on the sizzling post. Most strung together various combinations of emoji expressing affection, including hearts, flames, kisses, and tongues.

