Sean Hannity Privately Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Crazy’ According To New Book

Although Fox News personality Sean Hannity and President Donald Trump appear to share a close relationship, a new book by CNN reporter Brian Stelter claims that privately the right-wing host feels differently about Trump than he proclaims publically.

Vanity Fair printed an excerpt of Hoax, which is a book that examines the relationship Hannity shares with President Trump. An associate of Hannity is quoted in the work and explained how Hannity really feels about the man in the United States oval office.

“‘Hannity would tell you, off-off-off the record, that Trump is a batshit crazy person,’ one of his associates said. Another friend concurred: ‘Hannity has said to me more than once, ‘he’s crazy.'”

Despite thinking that the president is crazy, Hannity has still served as an advisor to him. The role he’s played for the POTUS has caused the television personality extreme stress to the point of causing weight gain and an increased vaping habit. He played such a significant role in the White House that Hanitty is called the “shadow chief of staff,” and the situation has increased his burnout. Many of those close to the host said that they hear him in the president’s words at his campaign rallies because that is how seriously Trump listened to Hannity. Ultimately, the personality who has been with the network since it began, stepped up his workouts to lose the stress weight gain he experienced from being on call for Trump at all hours of the day and night.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In the excerpt of his book, Stelter blamed Hannity for the radicalization of the Fox News audience and its total allegiance to Trump. Despite his demeanor as name-calling provocateur on television, many of those who worked at the network like Hannity. Further, they reported that he is generous with the staff, helping those who needed it, and treating many to fun times.

Although it is unusual in terms of presidential interviews, President Trump often calls into the host’s primetime show. Tonight he took to Twitter to alert his followers that he’d be on the network tonight.

“Will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 9:00 P.M. Enjoy! @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted this evening shortly before his timeslot.

The tweet received at least 31,500 “likes” and 6,500 retweets along with thousands of comments. Several of Trump’s detractors said that they would watch the Democratic National Convention instead. However, others thanked him for the heads up because they appreciate listening to him when he calls into the program, which occurs frequently.