‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Puts Her Cleavage Front & Center In Tight Pink Dress

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick loves to get all glammed up and pose in sexy outfits for her 1.1 million Instagram fans. She heated up her social media feed yet again on Thursday night with a seductive pic of herself rocking a tight pink dress that showed major cleavage.

The reality star pulled her long, voluminous black hair into a high ponytail that cascaded down her side like a silky curtain. On her ears, she wore sophisticated diamond stud earrings that added a degree of old-school glamor to her sexy look. With a full face of makeup and her chest on display, Angelina did not need any other accessories to complete her outfit.

Sun-kissed and bronzed, Angelina’s skin was glowing and luminous as she posed in front of a white wall while peering out of frame with her lips parted, creating a serene facial expression. One of her arm tattoos was also visible, peeking out from the bottom of the photograph. Beyond that, she gave fans an eyeful of her ample bosom, toned arms, and collar region.

Beneath arched brows, her signature false eyelashes from her Lashelina line looked especially luxurious and long as they swooped upwards toward the curve of her browline.

After inserting a row of adorable pink emoji, Angelina tagged her makeup artist Anjali Wrenn in her caption, along with the official Lashelina Instagram page. She also credited her hairstylist, plastic surgeon, and The Beauty Suite New York for helping her assemble her gorgeous ensemble.

Blown away by her spectacular big hair and sizzling outfit, the 34-year-old’s fans jumped at the chance to compliment her appearance. More than 100 comments were left in her comments section and over 8,500 users like Angelina’s post.

As has become customary on most of the MTV celebrity’s posts, several people noted that she looked similar to Kim Kardashian, even adding that the two could be related.

Former contestant of MTV’s The Challenge, Kam Williams, left a message composed of three heart-eyes emoji.

Instagram star Brittani ‘B-Lashes’ Schwartz called her “Brunette Barbie.”

“Simply stunning,” wrote Mob Wives alumna Renee Graziano.

“You’re the prettiest out of all the JS cast. With and without makeup on by a mile,” added one awestruck admirer.

Angelina’s look was similar to a previous snapshot she shared earlier this month. That pic was also taken at The Beauty Suite New York and the same beauty team put her look together. The main difference between the images was the outfit, as in the older image she wore a black top instead of pink.