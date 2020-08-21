Laura Sagra Does Cardio Workout While Wearing Thong Bikini And Sheer Black Top

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 903,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, August 20, revealed the celebrity performing a cardio workout while wearing a skimpy bikini.

The Instagram sensation, who is well known for her toned figure, delighted her fans by performing several exercises. While doing so, she wore a tiny black thong bikini that showed off her pert derriere as well as her chiseled thighs and calves.

She paired this with a sheer long-sleeved crop top that featured a fake leather section in the front. This item of clothing only just covered her chest so plenty of her midriff was shown off as she worked out.

Her long blond hair was straightened and parted slightly to one side. It hung free over her back and shoulders are she exercised.

The celebrity appeared to be working out on a grassy area in her back garden. Behind her, a tall hedge gave her some privacy.

While Laura’s caption was in Spanish, according to Google Translate, the celebrity had announced that it was “cardio day.” She then went on to explain that she preferred to dedicate one day a week to cardio exercises. Also in the translation, she explained that she had performed four exercises that could be combined with other non-cardio ones for those who want to combine things.

As soon as Laura posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the clip had already gathered close to 32,000 likes and plenty of comments from her attentive supporters.

Many of Laura’s comments were in Spanish and often included the term “hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful” via the Google translation tool.

“VERY SEXY BABY,” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” a fan said.

“U done really amazing in every videos,” said another user.

“Wow!!!” a fourth person wrote, also adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and muscly arm emoji. In addition, Bang Energy drinks, who are one of Laura’s sponsors, added a row of stars to show how impressed they were.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura shared an underwear update to her social media account yesterday. In that image, she wore a peach-colored bra and panties. However, the majority of the photo had been blurred, drawing attention to her beautiful face rather than her toned physique.