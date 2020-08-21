Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Leggings For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her ridiculous curves on display in a spicy selfie for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she posed in a tight-fitting top and leggings that accentuated her thighs and curvaceous backside.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her workout clips, and she took this picture just before hitting the gym. She looked gorgeous posing in front of a mirror in a near-empty room. Sunlight shone in through the windows, and a large mirror was visible hanging from a wall on the opposite side of the room.

O’Mahony took a full-body shot and turned to the side. The Irish beauty wore her long black hair down and parted to the left as it draped over her shoulder and partially obscured her face. O’Mahony’s right hand held the phone while her left arm rested across her midsection. The social media influencer stood on her toes with her right foot, which helped embellish her curvy figure.

The popular YouTuber rocked a black workout top that was sleeveless and wrapped around her chest while keeping her sculpted arms exposed. O’Mahony also wore a pair of skintight sky-blue leggings that outlined her lower-body. She had on a pair of white Nike sneakers, and a black smartwatch to complete the ensemble. Her mouth was slightly agape as she stared into the screen of her phone while snapping the pic. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her rock-hard abs, and defined derriere.

In the caption, O’Mahony mentioned the picture was taken before going extra hard at the gym, and said trying to keep pace with her “bodybuilding boyfriend” almost did her in. She tagged the sportswear brand Alphalete in the post, and added several hashtags to her caption along with a skull emoji.

Many of the model’s 674,000 Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and more than 10,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over six hours after it went online. O’Mahony’s comment section was littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her stunning figure and commiserated over the pain from a brutal leg day.

“Waist to booty ratio goalssss,” one follower commented.

“You look so good,” an admirer replied while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Hahaha I have made this mistake too girl,” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“I just tortured my legs too the burning is horrendous haha,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted her cleavage in a white sports bra. Those snaps were taken before a night out.