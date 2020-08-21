Katrin Freud Sizzles In A Pink Lingerie Set On Instagram: ‘My Daily Home Look’

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 20, and shared a set of hot lingerie pics to wow her legions of admirers.

In the snapshots, Katrin rocked a pink crop bra that boasted a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. The garment also boasted thin black piping on the neckline and a wide black band with the name of the lingerie brand ‘Voyage’ printed on it.

Katrin teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms that not only accentuated her taut stomach but also drew attention toward her sexy thighs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, swept them to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulders and arm. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

The shoot took place at night, against the background of some skyscrapers. Katrin stood in a balcony that featured a glass fence and a white top rail.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she rested her arms on the top rail, touched her hair, tilted her face, looked downward, and seductively parted her lips. In the second picture, she bent one of her knees, lightly bit her nail, parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Katrin wrote that she pulls off such sexy looks every day when she is at home. She also tagged her photographer, Mari Arty, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within four hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 3,200 likes. Several of Katrin’s admirers also took to the comments section and shared more than a hundred messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Wow, babe, you are simply amazing!!!” one of her fans commented.

“You look so pretty in pink!” another user chimed in.

“Your body is a work of art, Katrin. You’re my muse, I love you!” a third admirer remarked.

“The sexiest babe on Instagram. I am your biggest fan,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Katrin’s fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Maria Kohno, Alisha Rifo, Pandora Blue, and Eva Zuk.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katrin posted another hot photograph on August 14 in which she rocked a pink bandeau-style bikini. The shoot took place on a boat against the beautiful background of the ocean.