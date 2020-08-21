Celeste Bright Slays In A Sequined Rose Gold Bikini While Relaxing On A Pool Float In St. Barths

Celeste Bright is currently vacationing in St. Barths, where she has been rocking more than a few smoking hot ensembles. The model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to thrill her 661,000 followers with another set of steamy shots from the trip that added some serious heat to her page.

Celeste was seen relaxing at the pool in the scorching new addition to her feed. She sat on a large pink float placed in the water in the first image of the upload, stretching her lean legs out to the side while gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. The second image saw the model straddling a jet ski-shaped float that boasted a bright color scheme of blue, yellow, and pastel pink.

The 25-year-old looked like a summer dream as enjoyed a fun day under the sun in a minuscule bikini covered in rose gold sequins. The two-piece appeared to include a halter-style top, though it seemed that Celeste was wearing it in an upside-down fashion to make for an even racier showing of skin. She tied its thin straps around her neck, creating a wide scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. Its triangle-shaped cups were stretched across her chest in a manner that left an eyeful of underboob hanging out as well.

Celeste also sported a pair of matching string bikini bottoms as she floated through the pool. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of the models lower half, leaving her lean legs, sculpted thighs, and booty exposed for her audience to admire. featured a thin string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The star left her luscious blond locks down as she soaked up the sun. They were styled in a middle part and spilled over her shoulders in beautiful, beachy waves. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace to give her barely there look a hint of bling that glistened underneath the golden sun.

Fans wasted no time in showering the steamy double-pic update with love. It has amassed nearly 9,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Looking super hot in the pool,” one person wrote.

“You’re soo stunning,” praised another fan.

“Very very beautiful body,” a third follower remarked.

Breathtaking!! You are so talented and gorgeous,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Celeste brings the heat no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. Last week, the social media star sent temperatures soaring again when she flaunted her fit physique in a neon yellow bikini top and jean shorts. That snap proved to be another major hit, earning more than 46,000 likes and 480 comments to date.