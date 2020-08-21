New York Mets The Latest Team To Have Canceled Games Due To Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Mets are the latest Major League Baseball team to have their games canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league announced the Mets Thursday night contest against the Miami Marlins was postponed after at least two players tested positive for COVID-19, Fox Sports reported.

The Mets’ had their members test positive just a few days after a couple of other MLB franchises started playing again. The St. Louis Cardinals had been sitting out for about week after several Cards tested positive. The Cincinnati Reds also missed a few games because of a mini-outbreak in their clubhouse.

The Cardinals restarted their 2020 season earlier this week. The Reds also returned to play on Wednesday.

The Mets were prepared to finish up their four-game series against the Marlins. Major League Baseball also canceled the club’s first game in the “Subway Series” against the New York Yankees. That series was scheduled to kick off on Friday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s representatives said the postponement would allow the team to do some contract tracing and additional testing. For now, reports show that one player and one staffer came down with the virus.

The front office said the two people who have the disease will stay in Miami as they try and locate anyone else who came into close contact with them. The rest of the Mets are headed back home in order to isolate and hope that no one else will return the wrong results.

The Mets are now the fourth squad to have at least some kind of outbreak in 2020. At the moment, MLB doesn’t believe their COVID-19 infections are tied to any other club’s.

The Mets front office has also said it does not believe anyone on its roster broke any sort of protocols in order to get the disease. If that is the case, people around the team said it becomes a bigger mystery how they caught the virus at all.

Neither the Mets, or anyone else in MLB are in any kind of bubble, so it could be that someone came into contact with an infected person in their day-to-day lives.

While Friday’s game against the Yankees has been postponed, there is no guarantee that is the only matchup in the Subway showdown that will need to be adjusted. The front office will now wait to see if anyone else ends up coming down with the coronavirus. Should that happen, the Mets could need to sit out more than just the weekend.