Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Flaunts Amazing Curves In Skintight Athleisure Ensemble

Internet sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou sent hearts racing on social media after she shared some revealing new content of herself on Thursday, August 20. She posted the snapshots for her 9.1 million followers on Instagram, and it caught the attention of plenty within minutes.

The 22-year-old social media star, who rose to fame after Kylie Jenner was spotted hanging out with her, was photographed in her doorway for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Stassie took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera.

She alternated between two poses for the series. In the first snapshot, she emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and stared directly into the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, though, she kicked her right leg up, and stuck her tongue out, emanating a playful energy.

Stassie’s long brunette hair was pulled back into a tight bun behind her head. Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her famous figure in a revealing workout ensemble.

The outfit included a sporty black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was very tight on the model, highlighting her bust and exposing a great deal of cleavage. The top also featured a cropped design that reached just below her chest, displaying her chiseled core.

Stassie paired the athletic top with matching leggings that looked to be made out of soft, stretchy material. The bottoms were quite form-fitting on the model as she showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and bodacious derriere.

In the caption, she told fans that the leggings were her “favorite.” She also tagged Stax Official and provided users with a discount code for the clothing company’s products.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans, accumulating more than 89,000 likes in just 21 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to shower Stassie with compliments on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“Wow you are gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous queen,” added a second fan.

“Very beautiful pictures,” a third admired remarked.

“You are so precious,” a fourth individual chimed in.

The stunner has shared several bold looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just two nights ago, she sent temperatures soaring after wearing a skimpy coral bikini that again showed off her figure, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 660,000 likes so far.