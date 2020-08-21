Suzy Cortez Reveals Thick Thighs, Booty While Lounging In A Bubble Swing

Model and social media maven Suzy Cortez — who achieved notoriety for winning the Miss BumBum World pageant in 2015 and 2019 — brandished her famously buxom backside in an entirely new way with her latest Instagram update. In the post, which was uploaded to her account on Thursday, August 20, the Playboy alum appeared with her cheeky side out and her thick thighs and muscular calves up in the air above her as she lounged in a see-through bubble chair swing.

Although Cortez flaunts her ample assets on her feed, which currently boasts 2.3 million followers, on a regular basis, the positive replies and declarations of love for her stunning, voluptuous body in the post’s comment thread showed that her fans are nonetheless still swooning over the provocative pictorials.

“Booty goals,” stated one user in appreciation of Cortez’s legendary derrière.

“It’s just perfect,” said a second admirer, who also added a slew of emoji for emphasis.

“Maravilhosa,” wrote another fan in the 30-year-old’s native language of Portuguese, which translates to “Wonderful.”

“Suzy I’d love to [ride] in that chair [with you],” confessed a fourth fan.

Cortez’s visage was particularly stunning in the photo, as she laid on her back in the swing — which was suspended above the ground — with one hand clutching its border above her and the other affixed to the frame below her. Meanwhile, her sneaker-clad feet were pressed against the clear top section above her.

As Cortez appeared to be wearing nothing more than a tight, white belly shirt and a pair of panties or bikini bottom in the shot, large swaths of her seemingly flawless, olive-hued skin were left exposed. The full shape, scope and muscular dimensions of her large, contoured legs had perhaps never been better evidenced as the soft light in the shot pleasingly illuminated their breadth, as well as that of her shapely, sizable backside.

All the while, she added sultriness and sensuality to what would have already been a steamy display with her inviting expression. With her plump lips parted as if she were breathing deeply, Cortez kept her eyes closed and allowed her lengthy, dark locks to drape over them.

Cortez’s latest Instagram offering had no problem finding its audience in short order, racking up well over 10,000 likes in under an hour after having appeared on her feed. Moreover, a litany of replies like those shared above filled the post’s comment thread.

Just one day before her sexy bubble swing show, Cortez brought the heat to her social media with a snap of herself wearing little more than a floppy hat and a pair of lacy, black gloves.