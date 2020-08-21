Andrew Yang Supporters Push #YangIsTheFuture Ahead Of Democratic National Convention

Supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to Twitter Thursday evening to push #YangIsTheFuture ahead of his speech at the Democratic National Convention. The universal basic income advocate hinted at the focus of his forthcoming remarks on Twitter earlier in the day.

“Universal Basic Income is our future – and the future is now,” he wrote.

Yang’s supporters threw their support behind the Humanity Forward founder’s UBI and solutions for America amid the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked a wave of mass unemployment.

“No one in either party speaks with as much logic and foresight backed by 21st century solutions,” one supporter wrote. “The #YangGang is sitting on a pile of ‘I told you so’ as 2020 proves Yang right but really we just want people to listen to him tonight.”

Another supporter claimed that Yang turned him from a Republican to Democrat, and pushed for a new approach.

“Be the party of solutions, not platitudes,” he tweeted.

We all know it now. It's clear. Universal basic income is the future. #YangIsTheFuture — Heidi Briones???????? (@HeidiBriones) August 21, 2020

"If you win, I'm gonna retire. If I win, you will be one of the first people I call so be ready for that.” – @JoeBiden Joe Biden understands the 4th industrial revolution and sees that #YangIsTheFuture. You should too. ???????? pic.twitter.com/kbUdUHXULJ — Bryce Rodriguez???????????? (@BrycexRodriguez) August 21, 2020

One day ahead of his speech, Yang took aim at the Democrats for their approach to addressing Americans, The Washington Post reported.

“There’s this patronizing element to a lot of what we say and do, and it’s hurting us, and it’s wrong, unproductive, it’s a great way to not win.”

According to Yang, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden alleviates this issue somewhat due to his relatable upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Yang also spoke about Democrat messaging during a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. The 45-year-old entrepreneur touched on the adverse reaction he received toward his party while on the campaign trail speaking to working-class Americans, including waitresses, retail clerks, and truck drivers. The UBI advocate warned that Democrats are currently in danger of being perceived as the political group that caters to the elite and pushed for a reevaluation of its strategy to appeal to voters.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Yang was initially left off the list of speakers at the DNC. As reported by Business Insider, Yang expressed disappointment at the initial decision, which led to pushback from his supporters that ultimately succeeded in pressuring DNC leaders to add the former presidential candidate to the event.

Thursday’s event is the final date of the DNC, and Yang is set to speak at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The businessman and philanthropist ran on a campaign that proposed a UBI of $1,000 per month. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the businessman pushed for $2,000 per month in basic income for all Americans.