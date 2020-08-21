Donald Trump Tells Pennsylvania Voters Joe Biden Is ‘Your Worst Nightmare’

On Thursday, during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump attacked his general election opponent Joe Biden, The Hill reported.

“Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention, and I’m sure that he’ll just knock ’em dead. And he’ll remind us that he was born in Scranton. But you know, he left,” Trump told a group of supporters gathered outside the Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.

Biden — the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee — was born in Scranton, but his family relocated to Delaware when he was a child.

Trump told his supporters that the policies Biden advocated for hurt working class people in the Keystone State. The commander-in-chief pointed to the Democrat’s support for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Paris climate accord.

“Joe Biden is no friend to Pennsylvania. He is your worst nightmare.”

Trump said that Biden winning the 2020 presidential election would lead to widespread “mayhem,” with chaos breaking out across the United States, especially in suburban areas, where Democrats would promote low-income housing.

“If you want a vision of your life under a Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the blood-stained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town, and every single town in America,” he stated.

The president suggested that Biden would enact “radical left” policies, saying that the Democratic Party is filled with “crazy people” and that they can only win in November the election if it is “rigged.”

Trump made sure to tout his own administration’s accomplishments, arguing that the country is beginning to recover from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of Americans back to work.

He slammed the state’s Gov. Tom Wolf — who is a Democrat — suggesting that the measures he imposed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 led to drug use and depression that can “destroy your soul.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump held the speech less than 24 hours after former President Barack Obama described him as a threat to American democracy and on the day that Biden is expected to deliver his address at the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground. Obama won it in 2008 and in 2012.

But, in 2016, Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by around 45,000 votes.

Surveys suggest that Biden is ahead. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Biden has a 6 percentage point lead over the commander-in-chief.