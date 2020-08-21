Brit Manuela Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

Internet sensation Brit Manuela stunned her fans on social media after she shared some new content of herself on Thursday, August 20. She posted the new snapshots for her 979,000 followers on Instagram, and it quickly demanded the attention of many in just seconds after going live.

The 26-year-old appeared to be photographed in a private beach-club for the series, which consisted of two images. Brit took center stage as she lay out on a daybed directly in front of the camera. She switched between two sexy poses that displayed her from the front. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her booty out, and directed her strong gaze straight toward the camera in the first image. She looked away, however, in the second snap.

Brit’s long ash brown hair was pulled back into a messy bun that sat atop her head. However, it was her killer figure that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her famous physique in a stylish, yet revealing bikini.

She opted for a black bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups helped her expose a great deal of cleavage.

Brit paired the top with matching bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that let her flaunt her curvy hips and pert backside. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew eyes to her chiseled midriff.

According to the geotag, the model was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In the caption, she stated that she was “relaxing” while using her Sound Core Audio earbuds. She also provided her fans with a discount code for the product.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 14,000 likes in just an hour after going live. More than 300 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her figure, beauty, and bathing suit.

“Beauty, love this bikini,” one user wrote.

“I adore you so much, you are so inspiring,” added a second fan.

“A very beautiful woman,” a third admired remarked.

“You are out of this world,” a fourth person chimed in.

Brit has shared a number of bold looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just earlier today, she wowed her fans once again after rocking another skimpy bikini and showing off her fit body, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 36,000 likes since going live.