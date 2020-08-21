Madison Gordon Flashes Major Cleavage In New Selfie

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon went online on Thursday, August 20, and wowed her 869,000-plus followers to a very hot picture.

In the snap, Madison rocked a revealing, light gray crop top that featured a plunging, V-shaped neckline, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. It boasted long sleeves and a short length through which she showed off a glimpse of her bare midsection.

Madison teamed the top with black bottoms that drew attention toward her slender waist. She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft curls, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the tag in her post, the snap was captured at the Trendz Studio Hair where the model goes quite often for haircare treatments, as indicated in many of her previous posts.

To pose, Madison sat on a black leather chair, in front of a marble counter. A glass window, a flower vase, a chandelier, and several other chairs could be seen in the background. Moreover, the room also featured an LED screen, some salon trollies, and other hair styling equipment.

She sat straight, flashed a small smile, gazed into the mirror, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Madison wrote that she felt like a princess after getting a hair cut and dye. Within two hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 1,600 likes. In addition to that, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 160-plus messages to praise Madison’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are the prettiest girl on my Instagram,” one of her fans commented.

“You are a princess all the time, Madison. Looking absolutely stunning!!!” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Yes, they did an excellent job!!! Full princess mode activated for sure!” a third follower wrote.

“LOVE YOU!!! You are such a QUEEN!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so perfect,” and “mesmerizing beauty,” to let the hottie know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Krystle Lina, Sheridan Lee Storey, Carrie Minter, and Natasha Cherie.

Madison rarely fails to impress her followers with her steamy photographs that she posts from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she shared a hot image on August 6 in which she rocked tiny, blue bikini that perfectly accentuated her slim figure. The racy bathing suit not only put her enviable cleavage and abs on full display, but she also flashed some sideboob.