Celebrity Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Showcases All Of Her Curves In A Skintight Mini Dress

Kathryn Freeman took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 20, to share a photo of herself wearing a super short, tight-fitting dress that hugged all of her assets. The celeb fitness guru and model wowed her 1.6 million followers with the look.

Though Kathryn did not geotag the location of the picture, she appeared to be in a warmly-lit kitchen, chestnut cabinets behind her and a coffee maker on a marble countertop in front of her. A bouquet of brightly-colored flowers sat on the counter as well.

Kathryn posed from the side in this image, which gave fans a full look at all of her curves. She appeared to stare out of a window, only one side of her face visible to the camera. She stood tall, one leg behind the other. She bent one arm at the elbow.

She was clad in a powder blue sweatshirt dress, complete with a hoodie that fell behind her neck. Despite its comfortable fabric, the frock was skintight, stretching across her chest and amplifying her bust. The ensemble barely reached below her derriere, making her curvaceous booty the focal point of the shot.

Kathryn paired the outfit with studded, open-toed heels. Her leg tattoo snaked its way from her calf to her foot.

Kathryn wore her dark hair deeply parted, and it tumbled down her back and shoulder in waves. As for her jewelry, Kathryn chose to accessorize with her ever-present engagement ring.

In the caption of the post, Kathryn revealed that her goal is to look “STRONG!!” and that she trains for everything she is sporting in the above photo.

Her followers flocked to the comment section of the picture in droves, eager to shower the trainer with compliments and praise.

“This beautiful woman HERE!!! BEST ON IG,” declared one social media user in all-caps.

“Role model forever,” wrote a second fan, emphasizing their comment with a bicep emoji.

“Looking Strong indeed,” shared a third follower, punctuating their message with two flame emoji and a black heart.

“A true stallion,” a fourth person replied. “The most awesome Queen in the land.”

At the time of this writing, the Instagram upload reached over 17,000 likes and racked up more than 200 comments.

