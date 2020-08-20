Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Top And Skintight Jeans

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy new update on Thursday, August 20. She took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.7 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands quickly after going live.

The 29-year-old was recorded outdoors, seemingly in front of a large monument. Bella stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a few poses in the clip. She emanated both sultry and unbothered vibes as she adjusted her locks, pouted, propped her hips out, and looked away from the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long highlighted brunette hair was styled in natural-looking curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her figure enthralled users in the footage, as she showed off her famous curves in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

Bella opted for a long-sleeved blouse that featured a cheetah print. The garment was designed with a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with dark-blue denim jeans that featured a few rips on them. The pants were formfitting on the model and helped flaunt her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The high-waisted bottoms also highlighted her slim core.

The model finished the look off with a gold watch on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

She paired the clip to a song by Ariana Grande titled, “Imagine.”

In the caption, Bella revealed that her outfit was designed by Balada and Flux Jeans, two clothing companies that are based in Brazil.

The eye-catching video was met with a large amount of support from fans, garnering more than 19,000 likes and 140,000 views since going live a few hours ago. More than 190 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, her good looks, and her outfit.

“Very very beautiful,” one person said.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You are truly an incredible, breathtaking, beautiful goddess,” a third user added.

“So stunning,” a fourth individual asserted, following their compliment with a string of kiss-face emoji.

Bella has taken to her Instagram account to share a number of sizzling posts lately. Just yesterday, she wowed her followers once again when she rocked a skintight top and dark-colored jeans, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post proved to be very popular with users and has received more than 15,000 likes, so far.