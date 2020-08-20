Chi Chi DeVayne Dead, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Dies At 34

Chi Chi DeVayne is dead, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. DeVayne, whose real name was Zavion Michael Davenport, died on Thursday morning following a pneumonia diagnosis. Her mom confirmed the devastating news in a statement posted to DeVayne’s Instagram account on Thursday evening.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world-renowned ‘Chi Chi DeVayne.’ Out of respect for the immediate family, please await additional information and directives regarding the final arrangements, memorials, and the method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness. His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!'”

Over the weekend, DeVayne took to Instagram to ask followers to send their prayers as she had been admitted to the hospital. Just a couple of days later, she passed away at the age of 34.

RuPaul Released A Statement Following DeVayne’s Death

DeVayne rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She starred on the show for two seasons, making her debut on Season 8 and then being invited back to participate in All-Stars 3. She was adored for her infectious personality.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers,” RuPaul said in a statement posted to the official Twitter account for the VH1 show.

DeVayne Has Had Serious Health Issues Over The Past Couple Of Years

In 2018, DeVayne was diagnosed with scleroderma, which is defined as “a chronic connective tissue disease generally classified as one of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases.” The main symptom of scleroderma is the hardening of the skin.

Just last month, the drag performer was admitted to the hospital with high blood pressure. At the time, she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she had received dialysis treatment as she had suspected kidney failure. While things certainly seemed grim at the time, she was released from the hospital and fans believed that her health was improving.

In an interview with Hey Qween, DeVayne opened up about her diagnosis and talked about living with the condition. You can watch the interview in the video below.

It is unknown if her condition was related to her pneumonia diagnosis. An official cause of death is pending autopsy results.