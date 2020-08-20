Chi Chi DeVayne Dead, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Dies At 34

Chi Chi DeVayne is dead according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. DeVayne, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, died on Thursday morning following a pneumonia diagnosis. She was just 34 years old.

Over the weekend, DeVayne took to Instagram to ask followers to send their prayers as she had been admitted to the hospital. A short while later, she passed away.

RuPaul Released A Statement Following DeVayne’s Death

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

DeVayne rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She starred on the show for two seasons, making her debut on Season 8 and then being invited back to participate in All-Stars 3. She was adored by fans for her infectious personality.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers,” RuPaul said in a statement posted to the official Twitter account for the VH1 show.

DeVayne Has Had Serious Health Issues Over The Past Few Weeks

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Just last month, DeVayne was admitted to the hospital with high blood pressure. At the time, she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she had received dialysis treatment as she had suspected kidney failure. While things certainly seemed grim at the time, DeVayne was released from the hospital and fans believed that her health was improving.

However, she was hospitalized again a few weeks later. It is unknown if her condition back in July was related to her pneumonia diagnosis.