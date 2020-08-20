Kelly Osbourne Reveals That She Had Gastric Surgery To Aid Her 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne turned heads after losing an impressive 85 pounds over the past few years. Now, she has revealed that part of what has helped her reach a healthier weight was going under the knife for bariatric surgery — and she isn’t ashamed to share the truth.

While speaking on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, she said that she wasn’t going to lie about how she managed to shed the weight.

In addition to working with a mental health expert and overhauling her lifestyle, she also had gastric sleeve surgery, the same surgery that her mother Sharon Osbourne had and later had removed after it made her feel sick.

“I had surgery; I don’t give a f*ck what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck sh*t.”

Kelly says that she doesn’t think there is any shame in using a tool like bariatric surgery to help reach your fitness goals, but that it isn’t a magic bullet, adding that if one doesn’t do the work of exercise and eating the right way, they can still gain weight.

“I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had… All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she said.

Both her mother and Kelly have said that they struggle with addiction issues, and part of losing weight involved getting therapy for her mental health challenge. She recently celebrated her sobriety with a touching Instagram post.

“I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.”

Many people who opt for gastric surgery are required to attend counseling classes before making the decision to go under the knife.

It has been two years since she had the procedure and she says that she doesn’t regret it at all.

“It’s the best thing I have ever done.”

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

That doesn’t mean that she is perfect, however. She admitted that she still makes mistakes now and then and that she has to get back on track when she hits a bump in the road. She also said that it wasn’t a quick fix, nor does it solve every problem.

But, she added, it has changed her life. Before losing weight, she said that she felt invisible in the entertainment industry and found that many people didn’t want to work with her.