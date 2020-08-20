Kate Beckinsale Gets ‘Simpsonized’ & Bares Her Toned Midriff In New Pics

Kate Beckinsale shared a couple of new photographs to her Instagram page on Thursday evening, one of which included a “Simpsonized” version of her based on a sexy pic of herself working out and rocking a midriff-baring top.

Kate tagged an Instagram user who accepts commissions to make people look like a character straight out of the long-running animated series, The Simpsons. The actress seemed to love their work so much, she could not wait to share it with her 4.4 million followers and joked that the art made her feel a little better about how often the show’s predictions seemed to come true.

The artist, who works under the account name @turn.me.yellow, refers to their work as “Simpsonized Art.”

For comparison, Kate also uploaded the photo used as the basis of her cartoon self. It showed her standing on some rugged terrain while wearing a skimpy black sports bra and Adidas athletic shorts. The Underworld actress flaunted her flat abdomen and toned arms as she squared off against a speed bag.

Aside from her workout attire, Kate work hand wraps to protect against potential compression from boxing. Her long honey-colored hair was left loose and lightly tousled as it cascaded down her sides.

The cartoon version of the celeb looked almost identical to the real deal. The artist even drew in the 47-year-old’s cleavage.

However, the background was different, with the cartoon version of Kate standing on the famous Springfield street from the Fox animated sitcom. The speed bag was also not added to the drawing.

Kate’s fans seemed to love her update and quickly flocked to her comments section to compliment her appearance and the drawing. In less than two hours of going live, it had garnered over 54,600 likes and more than 600 responses.

Several people said she still looked incredible, even with her skin painted yellow.

“Not sure which version is better,” wrote one fan.

“I’ve been in love with you since you played seline in ‘underworld,’ but I would love to see you play a female boxer in a movie that would be awesome,” added another.

“Real you is better although yellow u is pretty rockin too!” chimed in a third admirer.

“Should have turned the cats into ‘Simpsons’ characters,” joked a fourth Instagrammer.

Speaking of her beloved felines, for International Cat Day, The Inquisitr reported that Kate celebrated in style, wearing gold high heels and a bikini while relaxing in a hammock. One of her cats even joined her outside in a hammock of its own.