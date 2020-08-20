Cindy Prado Stuns In A Strapless Bikini While Modeling On The Beach

Cindy Prado showed off her bronzed skin and hourglass figure in her latest Instagram update. The model posted a five-photo slideshow of herself posing on a beach in a tiny white bikini, much to the admiration of her 1.5 million followers.

Cindy, who has been in St. Barths on vacation, geotagged the location of the pictures at Eden Rock in the celebrity holiday hotspot. She revealed how much she’s been loving her time there in the caption of the post.

The model rocked a strapless bathing suit top that knotted in the middle. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust peeked out of the top. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display. The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her curves. The bright white hue of the suit stood out against her sun-kissed complexion.

The roots of her hair were a dark brunette shade that immediately transitioned to a caramel color, giving her tresses a two-toned look. Her locks tumbled down her shoulders in beachy waves that ended past her chest.

As for her jewelry, Cindy opted to accessorize with a seashell bracelet, a charm necklace, and multiple rings on her fingers.

She alternated between sitting and standing in the waves and the sand. In some images, she closed her eyes, soaking up the sun’s rays. In others, she posed in the water, looking directly at the camera. All of the photos appeared to be taken at the golden hour, and Cindy’s skin glowed.

Cindy’s followers were quick to comment in the comment section of the post, lauding the model’s beauty and positively remarking on her latest look.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” gushed one person, punctuating their message with several smiley faces with heart eyes, as well as a flame emoji.

“Epitome of beauty,” declared a second fan, following up their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning pictures,” wrote a third follower.

“Well, it looks like St Barths agrees with you,” said a fourth social media user, including a smiley face, a red heart, and a rose and flame emoji. “Those are excellent photos, Cindy.”

As of press time, Cindy’s most recent post garnered close to 7,000 likes and received over 100 comments in less than 30 minutes.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another bikini picture from her trip. In these shots, Cindy stretched out on the hood of a pink car while she modeled a light yellow two-piece.