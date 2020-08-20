Devin Brugman Flaunts Amazing Curves In A Number Of Bathing Suits

Brunette bombshell Devin Brugman captivated thousands of fans on social media after she posted a sizzling new video that showed off her killer physique on Thursday, August 20. The beauty shared the revealing content on Instagram with her 1.3 million followers.

The 29-year-old California-born model was recorded indoors for the video, seemingly while in her living room. Devin positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of sexy movements and angles. She exuded a sweet, yet sultry vibe as she smiled, popped her backside out, and pushed her chest forward. She also directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

The model’s long brown hair was parted to the left as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Still, her killer curves easily captivated users in the clip, as she flaunted them with three revealing bathing suits.

Devin first sported a white one-piece top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was also designed with a very plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. She finished that look off with a white cover, which she tied around her waist.

The second swimsuit consisted of a black one-piece that also drew attention to her chest, as well as her curvy hips.

The third look comprised a cheetah-print swimsuit that featured thin straps, and again, revealed an ample amount of her assets.

She accessorized each of the looks with some gold accessories, including a necklace, and hoop earrings.

Devin paired the clip to a Brent Faiyaz song titled “Lost Kids Get Money.”

In the post’s caption, she revealed that the swimsuits were all designed by Monday Swimwear.

The smoking-hot update was instantly received with a great deal of support from her followers, amassing more than 5,000 likes and 67,000 views in just one hour after going live. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, her good looks, and her assortment of bathing suits.

“You are gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Magnificent of course,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of fire emoji.

“Love them all,” a third follower proclaimed.

“You look pretty beautiful,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Devin has shared more than one swimsuit-clad post with users on social media, especially this past week. On August 17, she sent her fans into a frenzy once again when she rocked a skimpy black bikini that showcased her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 30,000 likes.