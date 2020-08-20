‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes To Co-Star Alongside Pete Davidson In ‘American Sole’

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is continuing to make a splash in the film world after her minor role in hit Hulu comedy Palm Springs. Next up for the 26-year-old, is a leading part in the upcoming Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson film, American Sole, Deadline exclusively reported.

Funnily enough, it is being “billed in the vein of STX hit ‘Hustlers,'” a critically-acclaimed film that featured Mendes’s Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. It is possible that American Sole could be as big of a success for Mendes as Hustlers was for the other CW actress.

Mendes will play Davidson’s character’s girlfriend, Jess, in the movie.

While the up-and-coming actress is slated to return to her series regular role on the fifth season of Riverdale, she has starred in a number of movies as of late, including Coyote Lake, Dangerous Lies, The New Romantic, and The Perfect Date.

American Sole is a bigger production than her previous projects, which were mostly designated for streaming services.

It will follow “two twenty-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.”

Kevin Hart and Chris Paul, of NBA All-Star fame, will serve as producers on the project through their companies Hartbeat and Oh Dipp!!! It will be directed by Ian Edelman, who is best known for his work on How To Make It In America.

Throughout her years on the Archie Comics-inspired drama, Mendes has cultivated a large and loyal fan base, many of whom took to social media to express their excitement and support for the actress after learning about her next big role.

“Miss mendes staying booked and busy as she should be,” wrote one fan.

“I’M SO PROUD OF HER,” raved another.

“3 movies in a year??? girl ur killing it as u should!!” exclaimed a third person.

“Congrats queen! Cannot wait to see you in this!!” tweeted a fourth user.

Mendes also shared the Deadline exclusive on her Twitter page and commented, “it’s gonna be a fun one,” alongside a silly face and a sneaker emoji.

When she's not working hard and staying busy, Mendes often enjoys stripping down to her bikini and enjoying some fun in the sun.