Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Beach Photo With Her Three Kids

The talk show queen as her hands full in a photo remake.

Kelly Ripa recreated a 17-year-old beach photo with her kids.

The mom of three, 49, shared two photos to her Instagram page – one from 2003 and a remake of it from this summer.

In the first photo, Kelly and her children Michael and Lola Consuelos were photographed sitting on a sandy beach with a view of the water in the background. Kelly was also holding her then-newborn son, Joaquin, in the family photo that was taken in 2003. The young mom wore a pink tank top and red pants over her swimsuit as she glared at the camera with an exhausted look on her face after a long day of play.

In the second photo, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star offered up a modern-day re-do of the pic. In the 2020 version, the now-grown-up Consuelos kids recreated their positions in the pic — college sophomore Lola, 19, even wore a blue dress just as she did as a toddler — and Joaquin, now 17, hilariously maintained his position on his famous mama’s lap. Kelly looked more exhausted than ever in the updated photo as her much bigger son crashed down on her tiny lap.

In the caption to the post, the talk show star joked that “objects may appear larger” in the pic nearly 20 years later.

In the comments section to the post, Kelly’s fans remarked about how cute the famous family is – and how much the kids have grown since the former All My Children star started out as a co-host on the syndicated morning show with Regis Philbin two decades ago. Others wrote that Kelly simply does not age.

“But you’re the only one that looks younger and smaller and more gorgeous!!!” one fan wrote.

“You look so exhausted Kelly and about 12 years old!! Your always beautiful and a great mother!!” another added.

“He got bigger and you got smaller!!!” a third wrote of Joaquin.

“Wonder why she looks tired? Three kids will do that to a mother. Lol,” another chimed in.

Fans know that Kelly has been quarantining with her clan in the Caribbean amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the remade photo was likely taken near her vacation home. The TV personality has been doing her Live! broadcast from the Caribbean as she locks down far away from her home base in New York City.

Kelly, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their kids were recently featured in People magazine’s first-ever family issue where they posed for several summertime photos.