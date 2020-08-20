Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Tight, Tempting Body In Skimpy Bikini & Robe

55-year-old actress, fashion designer and growing Instagram phenomenon Elizabeth Hurley continues to show some serious skin on her popular feed — which currently boasts nearly 2 million followers — uploading multiple new entries into an increasingly long line of steamy bikini snapshots on Thursday, August 20.

In the two-pic post, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled star appeared in a tiny, two-piece swimsuit in dark beige and a lengthy pink robe. Despite the extra covering in both shots, the statuesque beauty still managed a significant showing of cleavage for fans of her slender, uniquely sexy figure.

If the litany of affirming replies and statements of adoration in the post’s comment thread were any indication, her followers deeply appreciated the sensuous offering.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” exclaimed one exuberant user.

“Wow!! You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” echoed a second admirer.

“Time seems to stand still for you,” wrote another commenter. “You still look like a young spring chicken lol.”

“You look incredible Liz! You look like you could pass for 25. AMAZING!” said another stunned fan.

The short slideshow began with a medium shot of Hurley posing amid white sands and a large true with vibrant green leaves. With her head cocked to one side and her slightly windblown hair resting on both sides of her face, she fired a seductive expression in the camera’s direction with her eyes beaming and her pink lips parted slightly.

Hurley was captured with her robe left open and the brunt of her front side visible for all to see as a result. Her toned, tight navel area was prominent in the lower third of the photo frame, while her ample bosom — which was only just covered by the tight, half-cups of her top — owned the upper third.

The second photo was taken from a wider angle as Hurley had wandered further out into the sandy beach and appeared to be approaching the rustling waters. As she did so, her robe was held together at the middle, but one of her long, slender legs still managed to peek out while she moved. Hurley’s eyes were covered by large-framed sunglasses with tinted shades in the shot and she offered a sweet smile for the camera as the picture was snapped.

Hurley’s latest serving of social media eye candy proved to be a big hit among her base, accruing over 25,000 likes and almost 600 comments in just one hour after having appeared on her feed.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Hurley similarly stunned in a red string bikini from her beachwear line one week earlier.