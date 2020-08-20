Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Thursday, August 20. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.2 million followers, and the post quickly grew in popularity.

The 22-year-old model, who is of Italian-Cuban descent, was photographed outdoors for the snapshot, seemingly in a cavern, as a large rock wall and a turquoise body of water filled the background behind her. Still, the model took center stage despite the natural beauty surrounding her, as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. Isabella posed sexily as she propped her booty out and lifted her arms above her head. She also exuded an air of mystery as she hid her face from the camera.

Her long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down to her lower back.

However, the model’s famous curvy figure seemed to have captivated users most in the snapshot, as she flaunted her physique in a skimpy bikini

She opted for a light pink bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny cups helped her expose a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

Isabella paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs, which were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut, especially allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The piece further featured high-waisted side-straps that called attention to her slim core.

Isabella revealed in her post that she was photographed at Cenote Dos Ojos in Tulum, Mexico. She also mentioned in her post’s caption that she plans to skinny dip the next time she visits the attraction.

The sizzling update was met with a large amount of support from her fans, amassing more than 22,000 likes in just a number of hours after going live. Additionally, more than 200 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her curves, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“Perfect, I love you, you are very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“This made my Thursday better,” a second fan added.

“Oh my god, I love this,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Spectacular scenery but you make it look better,” a fourth admirer asserted.

