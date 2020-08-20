Kiki Passo Shows Off Ample Assets & Flat Tummy In A Red Bikini

Kiki Passo made her 1.2 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on August 20. The social media influencer spent some time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insanely fit figure and ample assets.

In the post, Kiki stood front and center and posed sideways. She positioned her left leg in front of her other leg and raised both of her hands, holding her hair in place. The stunner looked into the direction of the photographer with a sultry look on her face.

Kiki flashed her body in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured teeny triangle cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous bust. It also boasted a deep neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the snug fit made her cleavage look prominent. The straps that provided support and were tied over her neck, with another pair tied around her back.

She sported a pair of revealing bottoms that featured a pretty low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her chiseled midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. Double straps formed the waistband – with one thin and the other thick — which helped emphasize her hips. The bold color of her bathing suit made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

Kiki sported several accessories with her ensemble, such as a dainty necklace and bangles, which were worn together on her left wrist. She wore a pair of sunglasses and held onto her highlighted blond hair, which looked like it was on a bun.

The influencer’s skin was wet from swimming, which she wrote about in the caption. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Miami.

Like most of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The brand-new update received more than 45,800 likes and 490-plus comments in less than a day. Hundreds of fans and followers dropped various messages, while some fans opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“Do me a favor and tell your doctor we all say thank you. You are so sexy and beautiful!” one of her fans wrote.

“My brain can’t process how you literally look like this. Your beauty is truly one-of-a-kind. SO HOT!!!” gushed another admirer.

“The ultimate thirst trap caption. You are so beautiful and so fit. You have one of the finest bodies ever,” echoed a third follower, adding a trail of emoji in the comment.

“Literally, the best post notification that I get,” added a fourth Instagram user.