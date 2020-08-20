Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Backless Red Dress

On Thursday, August 20, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva uploaded an Instagram post that included a stunning snap and a brief video. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the shoot was the Netherlands.

In the photo, the 32-year-old stood on a bridge with a building in the blurred background. She leaned against the railing and placed one of her fingers underneath her chin, as she looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

The video showed the mother-of-one posing in the same location. However, the canal underneath the bridge was now visible. The clip began with Yanita swishing her long locks and turning her neck to look directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She proceeded to rest her forearms on the top of the railing and arched her back. She then took a few steps and stopped at a different part of the bridge. The clip continued with the model walking away from the videographer while touching her wavy hair. The final shot showed Yanita resuming her position with her arms on the railing.

The clip was paired with the song “Pa Olvidarte [Remix],” by ChocQuibTown, Zion & Lennox, and Farruko, featuring Manuel Turizo.

In both the picture and the video, Yaslen flaunted her fit physique in a backless red sequined dress. The figure-hugging garment accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and only accessorized with two delicate bracelets worn on each of her wrists.

In the caption, Yanita noted that her dress was from the clothing brand Faeriesty.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 88,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely stunning @yanitayancheva,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“This dress looks absolutely stunning on you,” added a different devotee.

“You are absolutely beautiful from head to toe,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Such a beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yanita has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.