Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In Thong Bottoms & Small Top For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her athletic figure in a spicy three-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the photos, she wore a tiny top that left her toned midsection exposed, along with a pair of thong bikini bottoms that showed off her fit backside.

The Hungarian has been enjoying time back home since the coronavirus lockdown ended, and in these revealing photos she celebrated a national holiday in her native land. Varga was photographed out in a field picking peaches, and tagged her location as Gyorujbarat, Hungary.

In the snaps, the 28-year-old had her long blond hair down and parted to the right. She sported a small teal-colored crop top with a white floral pattern, that had short ruffled sleeves and knotted in the middle. Varga rocked a pair of yellow-colored thong strappy swimsuit bottoms to complete the look.

For the first photo, Varga had her left leg extended forward as she looked at the camera with a giant smile across her gorgeous face. She was surrounded by greenery, and her teal shirt nearly blended in with the plants and bushes. The fashion designer held a wood bowl filled with peaches as she put her toned legs on display.

Varga was in the same spot for the second slide, but this time she looked off-camera, and her tanned skin popped against the background. In the final snap, the model was filmed from the side as she bent over to touch some flowers. This angle gave fans a clear view of her curvy booty in the thong bottoms.

In the caption, Varga mentioned the Hungarian holiday, and as per Google translate, wished everyone a good rest. She included a crown and kiss-face emoji before uploading the photos on Thursday.

Many of her 475,000 Instagram followers flocked to the upload, and more than 12,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button. Varga received over 170 comments, as her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Compliments poured in from fans in multiple languages.

“Congrats for the great Hungary and hope you enjoy the time at home,” one follower commented.

“Very sexy Hungarian celebration!” another wrote while adding several fire emoji.

“What an incredible beautiful picture!!! Love it,” an admirer replied.

“So lovely and beautiful and nice fruit,” one fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Varga flaunted her booty while taking a selfie. She posed in front of a rustic mirror at a beach club and flaunted her curves in a revealing swimsuit. That pic garnered nearly 13,000 likes.