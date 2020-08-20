Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A White Skintight Dress On Instagram

Kara Del Toro wore a curve-hugging white dress in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.5 million followers on Thursday, August 20. The skintight ensemble clung tightly to her fit figure, accentuating all of her assets.

Thick straps curved around Kara’s sun-kissed shoulders. The bust of the garment stretched across her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous bust. The frock only served to enhance her toned and taut midriff. The primary focus of the photo series, however, seemed to be her curvaceous derriere, which popped in the fitted garment. The outfit ended at her upper thighs, making her bronzed legs seemingly stretch on forever. The white hue stood out brightly against her glowing complexion.

She paired the frock with a brown Fendi purse that she wore over one shoulder.

Kara wore brown, cat-eye sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the sun. She held an iced coffee in one hand. Her caramel-highlighted locks were parted in the middle and styled into a high ponytail with several pieces framing her face.

In the first picture, Kara posed from the side, taking a sip of her coffee drink. From this angle, the back of the dress rode up high on the back of her legs, almost exposing her booty — and certainly accentuating it.

The second snap featured Kara modeling with her body facing the camera, giving a head-on look at her form-fitting ensemble. She turned to the side and held her shades in one hand.

The third shot was almost the same as the first, only this time, she bent one arm at the elbow and placed her hand on top of her head.

In the caption of the post, Kara revealed that her ensemble was from boohoo. Her followers immediately flocked to the comment section of the update in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some admired her frock.

“Need this dress,” shared one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Unreal,” declared second social media user, adding a cat smiley face with heart eyes and a flame emoji to their message.

“Wow babe,” wrote a third follower.

“Two syllable DAYUM,” exclaimed a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, Kara’s post racked up nearly 13,000 likes and hit more than 100 comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, just yesterday, Kara stunned fans with her most recent upload at the time. She shared a photo of herself in her “#birthdaysuit,” completely nude except for bikini bottoms.