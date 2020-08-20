Alexis Skyy Twins With 2-Year-Old Alaiya Grace: ‘Best Part About Having A Daughter Is Dressing Up’

Alexis Skyy shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday afternoon, delighting her 4.3 million followers. The Love & Hip Hop celebrity uploaded two photos of herself and Alaiya Grace, her 2-year-old daughter with rapper Fetty Wap, which garnered almost 100,000 likes in the first hour after they went live.

Alexis and the little girl posed wearing stylish matching outfits. Alexis wore a crisp white collared shirt with a slim fit. One of the long sleeves was cuffed around her forearm, displaying some tattoos and a gold-colored linked bracelet on her right wrist. It was unbuttoned well below her breasts, displaying her ample cleavage, and tucked in to a pair of tight blue jeans with no belt.

The front of the custom denim was painted with stylized flower and diamond shapes, as well as the initials “LV” superimposed upon one another, for which she credited Shop 1 0f 1s By Jolie. The jeans had a medium wash, straight legs, and fell to the tips of Alexis’s manicured toes. She wore strappy heeled sandals that peeked out from below the hems.

Alexis gazed down at her daughter in both shots, so her face was partially covered by her long hair, which cascaded over both shoulders in loose, highlighted waves and fell to her waist.

Little Alaiya had on a white cotton top with a flared sleeves and a pair of miniature jeans just like her mom’s. She accessorized with pink double-strapped sandals and a matching handbag with a long gold chain, which she wore around her neck. Her hair with styled in tiny braids with pink, purple, and white beads.

The duo held hands in the photos, and in the first image, Alaiya’s eyes crinkled as she looked at the camera with a huge, open-mouthed grin on her face, seemingly audibly giggling.In the second photo, the girl appeared to be distracted by something off-camera. She looked down and motioned with her right arm extended.

The two ladies stood side-by-side in front of a wall printed with a photograph of enormous monochromatic roses, pictured from the top.

Alexis’s devoted Instagram fans were eager to express their adoration for the pair.

“Mommy & Daughter goals,” praised one fan, who added a set of hearts and an applause emoji to the comment.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis took to her social media page last week with a far sexier vibe, in which she posed on the court in a tiny bikini while straddling a basketball.