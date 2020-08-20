Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Fit And Curvy Figure In New Workout Clip

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto inspired her social media fans to head to the nearest gym after she shared a new clip of herself working out on Thursday, August 20. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 2.1 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was recorded while inside a gym. Natalia situated herself directly in front of the camera, as she switched between a number of fitness routines that included jumping squats and leg curls and extension. She emitted a disciplined and focused energy for her fans to enjoy.

Her highlighted brunette hair was pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down her back. She also sported a black Nike baseball cap.

Her killer curves stood out in the footage, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing workout ensemble.

She opted for a coral-colored top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Natalia was braless underneath the tight garment. The top’s low cut revealed a great deal of cleavage. Her slim and toned core was also on display, as the sporty number was cropped.

She teamed the top with black leggings from Puma. The skintight pants specifically drew eyes towards her curvy hips and bodacious derriere as she worked out.

The model finished the look off with a pair of light pink sneakers.

In the caption, she stated that she is currently recovering from surgery, but “can’t wait” until she can get back to the gym and go into “beast mode.”

The video clip was met with a great deal of support from her fans, garnering more than 14,000 likes and 102,000 views in just three hours after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, her looks, and her outfit.

“My baby don’t play,” one user wrote.

“So this is what perfection looks like,” a second admirer added.

“Absolutely fantastic job, gorgeous,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking good Natalia,” a fourth follower asserted.

Natalia has taken to social media to serve up many daring and eye-catching looks, especially this past week. On August 14, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking a skimpy off-the-shoulder bikini that showed off her enviable figure, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 82,000 likes, to date.