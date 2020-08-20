Niki DeMartino Rocks Blue Crop Top & Denim Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The online sensation is known for her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

DeMartino stunned in a blue crop top with no sleeves that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with light blue denim shorts with frayed hems that fell just above her knees. The “Alone In My Car” songstress completed the outfit with long white socks and black lace-up boots. DeMartino styled her red hair down with two small plaits at the front and opted for a blue headband. She rocked acrylic nails decorated with multicolored polish and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and a bracelet.

The 25-year-old treated followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino posed on the soil in front of a wall outdoors. She held her top up and gazed over to her right.

In the next slide, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, crouched against the wall and placed both her linked hands in between her legs. DeMartino looked in the same direction and parted her lips slightly.

In the third frame, she continued to hold her top up while raising her other hand beside her.

In the fourth and final frame, DeMartino placed both hands on her knees and tilted her head subtly to the right.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put three emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“NIKI IS SERVING US LOOKS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YOUR HAIR I’M OBSESSED OMG,” another passionate person shared.

“You’re literally freakin perfect. Like everything about you is perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“We are getting blessed with these outfit pics,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top with an oversized red plaid shirt with long sleeves. DeMartino paired the look with dark blue high-waisted jeans and completed the outfit with white socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color. She sported her red locks in a ponytail but left some strands in front to frame her face.