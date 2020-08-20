‘Tosh.0’ Becomes The Latest Comedy Central Show To End Its Run On The Network

According to multiple reports, Tosh.0 will officially conclude its run on Comedy Central following the end of its upcoming 12th season, which is set to premiere on September 15. However, ViacomCBS and series creator, producer and host Daniel Tosh are said to be shopping the program to other networks and digital platforms.

As reported by Deadline, the decision to end the show’s run on the network is part of a larger shift in programming strategy toward adult-oriented animation, with multiple longstanding live action programs having been ended recently.

In response to the announcement, Tosh said jokingly “I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years.”

Drunk History had been the latest program to see its time on the channel come to an end. After having been renewed previously for a seventh season before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy-winning series was cancelled this week, per Variety. However, creator Derek Waters will continue to develop projects at the network after signing a first-look deal at the time of the Drunk History‘s initial renewal.

Meanwhile, Tosh.0 had similarly been renewed for four additional years, which would have extended the franchise’s run for an additional 80 episodes. As it stands, the final season will feature 10 new shows — including its 300th episode — with a finale currently slated to air on November 24.

Mattias Clamer / Comedy Central

The program, which originally debuted on Comedy Central during the summer of 2009, is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith and features its namesake providing his signature sarcasm and commentary on online viral videos, as well as society, celebrities, stereotypes and the pop culture world at large.

Popular recurring segments include Tosh’s “Video Breakdown” and “Web Redemptions,” the latter of which affords viral video stars the opportunity to explain, recreate and/or otherwise redeem themselves for their video’s content.

Tosh.0 was a breakout hit for the network when it premiered and has continued to hold down a prominent spot in the Comedy Central lineup alongside long-running hits South Park and The Daily Show.

As part of the recent shift toward animation, the channel has greenlit reboots of the Mike Judge classic Beavis and Butt-Head — which is returning via a two-season deal — and The Ren & Stimpy Show, while also ordering the Daria spinoff Jodie. Moreover, live action programs The Other Two and South Side were moved to HBO Max earlier this month. Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is now the only live-action comedy series remaining on CC.