‘Big Brother 22’ Week 2 Speculation: Who’s Being Evicted Tonight Based On Live Feeds

Warning: This article contains discussions from the Big Brother live feeds, which have not made it to air on CBS yet.

Big Brother Season 22 is about to have its second eviction of the summer after Keesha Smith was voted out unanimously last Thursday. Nicole Anthony and David Alexander were both nominated by Memphis Garrett during his Head of Household (HOH) reign, and neither were able to pull themselves down as he also won the Power of Veto (POV). Both being stuck on the block, Nicole A. and David have been campaigning for days with their fellow houseguests to keep them in the game, with a meltdown or two peppered throughout.

Unlike last week, the houseguests seemed to be a little more divided and questionable on who they want to send home.

At the time of this publication, three hours before the eviction episode airs, this is how the houseguests are planning on voting to evict:

Cody Calafiore – Nicole A.

Christmas Abbott – Nicole A.

Enzo Palumbo – Nicole A.

Dani Briones – Nicole A.

Da’Vonne Rogers – Nicole A.

Bayleigh Dayton – Nicole A.

Nicole Franzel – Nicole A.

Ian Terry – Nicole A.

Tyler Crispen – Nicole A.

Janelle Pierzina – David

Kaysar Ridha – David

Kevin Campbell – David

David will likely stay in the house after tonight’s eviction. CBS

Bayleigh and Da’Vonne have struggled the most this week on who to send home as they have been lying somewhere in the middle of the house, not sure which side to align to. The women have formed relationships with both Nicole and David and are having a harder time trying to decide what the right move is. If Janelle and Kaysar can convince them to keep Nicole A., they would only need one more roommate to switch in order to bring the vote to a tie.

Memphis has already agreed to evict David if the house is split down the middle, but a lot would have to change in these last hours in order for that to happen. Loyal Big Brother fans know that anything can happen in the minutes just before an eviction, and there’s a lot that even live feeds viewers won’t be able to see before the episode makes it to air tonight.

Janelle and Kaysar have been campaigning hard for Nicole A., despite her being given false information which suggests the exact opposite. The BB21 player is convinced they’ve been lying to her all week and she has been talking behind their backs threatening to blow up their games during her plea speech later tonight. She has been fed misinformation from Kevin and other roomates and is oblivious that they are her only true allies right now.