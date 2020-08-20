Sasha Ferro Flaunts Tantalizing Curves In Scandalous Black Lingerie

On August 20, Sasha Ferro thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram fans with her latest update in which she rocked a scandalously sexy black lingerie set. The barely-there ensemble showcased her incredibly toned physique and ample assets.

Sasha was seen inside her room, standing in front of the bed in her scanty attire. The place was well-lit by the sunlight that came from the nearby window, making it conducive for indoor photography. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she gazed at the camera with her head tilted to the side. The babe crossed her arms under her bust, which pushed her breasts up, showing an ample amount of cleavage.

Natural light illuminated her killer curves and flawless skin. The view behind her showed another room that looked like her closet.

The bombshell rocked an all-black bra-and-panty combo. The classic brassiere hardly held her voluptuous breasts. It had a plunging neckline that exposed her decolletage. A small cut-out in the middle showed more of her buxom curves. The undergarment featured padded cups, and the tiny straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that had a thin waistband, which clung to her slim waist down to her hips. The tiny fabric made of sheer and lace material covered her privates securely, and the high leg cuts helped elongate her legs. The color of the set complimented her complexion.

Sasha left her blond tresses down with a center part and opted for a wavy hairstyle. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring. In the caption, Sasha wrote something about the weather. She also tagged Miami, Florida, as her location.

Sasha’s latest social media share garnered more than 129,000 likes and over 1,100 comments since going live on the platform. A lot of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her insanely toned figure. Countless other admirers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their feelings about the model.

“You are extremely beautiful. That mesmerizing beauty inspires me daily,” one of her followers wrote.

“You look like an angel that got lost from heaven. You have that angelic face and a banging body that can make any man sin,” gushed another admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I live for your posts. I got the notification bell on. Your snaps always brighten my usually dull days,” a third social media user added.

“I love simple shots like this that still can mesmerize anyone. You are so stunning and hot!” a fourth fan added.