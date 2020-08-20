Savannah Prez Shows Off Insane Physique In Stylish Bikini During Sunset

Savannah Prez stunned many of her 805,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, August 20, with a sweltering new post. The Belgian fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself in a bikini that allowed her to show off her chiseled physique.

Prez was photographed at the beach during sunset. The orange light reflected against her body, making her skin glow and highlighting her tan. She stood sideways, propping the back leg forward in a way that accentuated her strong lower body and made her booty stand out.

She turned her head to the camera, looking at the viewer with intense eyes and a half smile. Prez wore her light brown hair pulled up in a high ponytail. According to the geotag, the picture was taken at Zuydcoote Beach in France, only a few miles from the border with Belgium.

Prez wore an elegant two-piece bathing suit in white with black and red details. The bikini bottoms sat just over her belly button, clinging to her toned midriff. The edge of the waistband was red, adding a pop of color to the ensemble. Her bra had a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage. Thin, adjustable straps stretched over her shoulders while a thick bottom elastic appeared to give the top a good amount of support.

Prez accessorized her look with gold heart-shaped earrings, a matching bracelet and a watch on her left wrist.

She tagged a Belgian photographer who is known on Instagram as MyPhotohall in the caption and pointed out the “magic” of the sunset.

The post was a quick hit among her fans. Within an hour, the photo attracted more than 13,500 likes and over 230 comments. Social media users took to the comments section to shower Prez with compliments, raving about her beauty, physique and outfit.

“Wow… I don’t push compliments too often on Instagram but… Wow,” one of her fans raved.

“I LOVE this bikini! Looks so good on you,” replied another user.

“Such a beautiful body to go with the sunset,” a third fan chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning omg [heart-eyes emoji] wow such wonderful shot,” added a fourth admirer.

Prez often flaunts her incredible physique to her followers, though she most often does it by wearing athleticwear. That is what she did last week when she posted a snapshot of herself in spandex shorts and a sports bra, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The shorts were black and had an elastic waistband that sat just below her navel. The bra was olive green with a dark bottom elastic. She was seen flexing her arm to show off her bicep.