Julianne Hough Poses In An Orange Bikini For Adorable ‘Vintage’ Family Snaps

Julianne Hough shared a couple of precious photos via her Instagram page on Thursday. The pair of snaps showed her with her siblings and the dancer’s fans went wild over them.

The geotag of Julianne’s post signaled that these had been taken in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Those who follow the former Dancing with the Stars personalities likely already know that the extended family tends to spend quite a bit of time in that area.

The first photo showed Julianne, her three sisters, and her brother Derek lined up next to one another on a dock surrounded by water. All five blonds were smiling and looking toward the camera, leaning forward as needed to ensure that everybody could be seen.

Julianne was on the end closest to the camera, and then sisters Katherine, Sharee, and Marabeth followed. The lone brother Derek sat on the far end.

In her caption, Julianne said that this was “vintage” Hough. She included a list of years that appeared to signal everybody’s birth years, although they weren’t in the same order as how everybody was lined up in the pictures.

Ultimately, fans could see, the five siblings had a spread of about 11 years between the oldest sister, Sheree, and Julianne, the baby of the group. Derek is the second youngest.

“Family is everything. Enjoy!” one person commented.

The second snap showed all five siblings again and they sat the same order. This time, however, they were directly facing the camera. Several of them did silly poses and it appeared that everybody was wearing swimsuits of one style or another.

Julianne wore an orange bikini for this lake outing. It appeared that her bikini was a fairly traditional set that included a triangle top and basic bottoms. Her blond tresses were swept over her head and grazed her shoulders, and it looked as if she and at least a couple of the others had already been playing around in the water.

“Good gracious you have a good looking fam,” someone teased.

Within a few hours, quite a few of Julianne’s 4.9 million followers had shown their love for the adorable snaps. More than 125,000 people hit the “like” button, and about 400 comments poured in as well.

“You all look so good… i admire how close you all are,” another person wrote.

“Look like the grown up von trapp family if they grew up on Lak Havasu,” quipped someone who seems to be a Sound of Music fan.

Julianne regularly flaunts her dancer’s figure in bikinis and she always looks amazing. In this case, her focus was on her loved ones and not on showcasing her curves, but everybody thought she looked fabulous regardless.