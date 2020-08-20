Emily Ratajkowski Displays Tiny Waist In A Skimpy Crop Top For Flirty Instagram Snaps

On Thursday, Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her massive Instagram following with a photo-heavy update teasing a new collection. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur shared four snaps that captured her in various flirty poses, putting her tiny waist on display as she modeled a chic crop top from her own brand. In her caption, Emily announced that her label will be launching a fresh clothing line, enticing fans to keep a look-out for the upcoming drop — one that she said will be arriving very soon.

This brand-new release appears to focus on stylish street wear, if Emily’s outfit in the pics is of any indication. The 29-year-old rocked a strappy number that cut off at the ribs, elongating in the front into an inverted-V shape that accentuated her trim midriff. The garment was a metallic-silver color decorated with a fiery-red print, and sported a glossy, Damascus-silk texture that seemed to enhance her sculpted curves.

Aside from the bold palette, the number caught the eye with its flattering fit, highlighting Emily’s perky chest and lean figure. The square neckline showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, leaving plenty of décolletage on show. The look was complete with thick shoulder straps that balanced out the skimpy front, making it appear even smaller.

Emily coupled the garment with skintight blue jeans — a white-wash design that complemented the sheen of her silky garb. The jeans sported a high-rise waistline that further emphasized her taut physique. She added a few accessories to finish off the look, wearing gold hoop earrings and a lavish ring on her finger. An elegant necklace draped over her collar bone, calling even more attention to her chest. The item featured a gorgeous pendant that spelled out the name of Emily’s dog, Colombo, in loopy cursive.

The half-body shots saw the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posing against a cream background that was several shades lighter than her bronzed tan. In the first snap, Emily fixed the lens with an intense stare, lifting her hand to her chin. Her head was tilted to the side and her pillowy lips were softly pursed in a sultry expression. The stunner turned her side to the camera in the second shot, revealing a trendy lace-up panel on the back of her top. The posture also teased her pert rear end.

The sizzling brunette gave off seductive vibes in the third pic, facing the camera with a stirring gaze. Her plump lips were parted in a provocative way, adding to her allure. The final photo in the set portrayed her without her necklace on. The bombshell showed off a pouty expression, leading one follower to comment, “[It’s] unfair how pretty u are.”

Emily’s devoted Instagram fans were eager to express their adoration for the beautiful supermodel and her striking appearance. The post racked up more than 605,000 likes and 1,730-plus comments in the first three hours it was online.

“Love this top!! Gorgeous,” wrote one person, leaving a heart at the end of their message.

“You [are] literally killing us with all these drops,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, adding a pair of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are just beautiful no doubt about it,” read a third comment, trailed by an assortment of loving.